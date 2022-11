Not Available

Widely considered one of the greatest bands ever, rock legends The Who bring down the house in this 1982 concert recorded at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens during the group's North American tour. Former Small Faces drummer Kenny Jones and keyboardist Tim Gorman join guitar-god Pete Townshend, lead singer Roger Daltrey and bassist John Entwistle onstage. Selections include "My Generation," "Pinball Wizard," "Squeeze Box" and more.