The Who: Purple Hearts and Power Chords

A 2-disc collection of live and TV performances by The Who. Before this release, several other bootleg DVDs had compiled the 1960s Who footage, with varying degrees of success. It's difficult, however, to imagine a better, more comprehensive one than this two-DVD collection, which assembles almost four hours of live, mimed, promo, interview, and documentary clips from various sources. The image and sound quality are usually as good as, or better than, what's seen or heard on those previous compilations.