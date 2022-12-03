Not Available

The Who: Purple Hearts and Power Chords

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A 2-disc collection of live and TV performances by The Who. Before this release, several other bootleg DVDs had compiled the 1960s Who footage, with varying degrees of success. It's difficult, however, to imagine a better, more comprehensive one than this two-DVD collection, which assembles almost four hours of live, mimed, promo, interview, and documentary clips from various sources. The image and sound quality are usually as good as, or better than, what's seen or heard on those previous compilations.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images