Legendary rock band The Who captured live in performance at London's Wembley Arena in July 2013. The gig saw the band perform their 1973 concept album 'Quadrophenia' in its entirety to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its release. The group also performed a number of popular songs from throughout their career including 'Baba O'Riley', 'You Better You Bet' and 'Won't Get Fooled Again'.