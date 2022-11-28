The Who - Quadrophenia (High Fidelity Pure Audio Blu-Ray Disc)

Not Available

The 5.1 remix of the original Quadrophenia (1973) will be released as a single-disc Blu-Ray Pure Audio™ for the first time ever in its entirety. Based around the story of Jimmy – double-album masterpiece Quadrophenia tells the tale of a young mod and his struggle to come of age in the mid-1960s. The project was intended to reflect the four characters of The Who and features some of Townshend’s most inspired, personal song-writing – way ahead of its time in scope and purpose and is one of the most widely recognized albums of The Who’s career because of its classic depiction of mod culture, its renowned imagery and the magnificent music and powerful performances.