Signature hits such as "My Generation," "You Better You Bet," "Pinball Wizard" and "Who Are You?" highlight this best-of video collection from British rock royalty the Who. Also included are "The Kids Are Alright," "5:15," "See Me, Feel Me" and more. With their 1967 hit "I Can See for Miles," these four Brits brought their infectious sound to the United States, and in 1990, the influential group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.