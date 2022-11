Not Available

This compilation features one of the most enduring rock 'n' roll bands in the world, The Who, performing 16 of their best-known songs. The clips have been carefully culled from concert footage, television appearances and music videos to show Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Pete Townshend and late drummer Keith Moon at their peak. Song highlights include "My Generation," "You Better You Bet," "Pinball Wizard" and "Won't Get Fooled Again."