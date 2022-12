Not Available

Why do we need the law if salvation is by grace alone? Dr. Sinclair B. Ferguson answers this important question and explains its relevance today by revisiting the Marrow Controversy—an eighteenth–century debate over the relationship between God's grace and our works. Dr. Ferguson explains that the solution to both legalism and lawlessness is the gospel of Jesus Christ. High–definition DVD. Twelve 23–minute messages, including Spanish navigation and dubbed equivalent.