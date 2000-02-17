The Whole Nine Yards

A mobster named Jimmy the Tulip agrees to cooperate with an FBI investigation in order to stay out of prison; he's relocated by the authorities to a life of suburban anonymity as part of a witness protection program. It's not long before a couple of his new neighbors figure out his true identity and come knocking to see if he'd be up for one more hit, suburban style.
|Bruce Willis
|Jimmy "Tulipán" Tudeski
|Natasha Henstridge
|Cynthia Tudeski
|Amanda Peet
|Jill St. Claire
|Michael Clarke Duncan
|Franklin "Frankie Figs" Figueroa
|Rosanna Arquette
|Sophie Oseransky
|Kevin Pollak
|Janni Pytor Gogolak
