2000

The Whole Nine Yards

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 2000

Studio

Franchise Pictures

A mobster named Jimmy the Tulip agrees to cooperate with an FBI investigation in order to stay out of prison; he's relocated by the authorities to a life of suburban anonymity as part of a witness protection program. It's not long before a couple of his new neighbors figure out his true identity and come knocking to see if he'd be up for one more hit, suburban style.

Cast

Bruce WillisJimmy "Tulipán" Tudeski
Natasha HenstridgeCynthia Tudeski
Amanda PeetJill St. Claire
Michael Clarke DuncanFranklin "Frankie Figs" Figueroa
Rosanna ArquetteSophie Oseransky
Kevin PollakJanni Pytor Gogolak

View Full Cast >

Images