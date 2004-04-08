2004

The Whole Ten Yards

  • Comedy
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 8th, 2004

Studio

Nine Yards Two Productions

"The Tulip" Tudeski now spends his days compulsively cleaning his house and perfecting his culinary skills with his wife, Jill, a purported assassin who has yet to pull off a clean hit. Suddenly, an uninvited and unwelcome connection to their past unexpectedly shows up on Jimmy and Jill's doorstep: it's Oz, and he's begging them to help him rescue his wife Cynthia.

Cast

Matthew PerryNicholas "Oz" Oseransky
Amanda PeetJill St. Claire
Natasha HenstridgeCynthia
Kevin PollakLazlo
Frank CollisonStrabo
Johnny MessnerZevo

View Full Cast >

Images