1935

The Whole Town's Talking

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 1935

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Ordinary man-in-the-street Arthur Ferguson Jones leads a very straightforward life. He's never late for work and nothing interesting ever happens to him. One day everything changes: he oversleeps and is fired as an example, he's then mistaken for evil criminal killer Mannion and is arrested. The resemblance is so striking that the police give him a special pass to avoid a similar mistake. The real Mannion sees the opportunity to steal the pass and move around freely and chaos results.

Cast

Jean ArthurWilhelmina 'Bill' Clark
Arthur HohlDet. Sgt. Michael F. Boyle
James DonlanDetective Sergeant Howe
Arthur ByronSpencer
Wallace FordHealy
Donald MeekHoyt

