The Whore of the Worlds

Just when she’s smugly certain the entire population of the planet has accepted her moratorium on sex – evil ruler Clitemnestra, discovers the decampment of Zork and Zindy for worldly pleasures. In her private chambers, Clitemnestra watches their amorous antics through the telly and finds her gorge rising as well as long buried desires. After taking matters quickly in hand, dispatches her chief aide-de-camp to trap and zap the fallen angels. Meanwhile, Zork and Zinky, unaware they are being watched have found Hollywood, California a fine state of affairs and, anxious to make up for lost years of enforced celibacy, are having a ball with a playful group of consenting adults.