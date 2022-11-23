The Whores Of Darkness

Not Available

Director Joanna Angel calls her gothic new Burning Angel Entertainment release 'a dark and demonic film,' and considering the devilish talents of such stars as 2011 AVN nominees Draven Star and Bella Vendetta, it's easy to see why. Burning Angel favorites Star, Vendetta, Felix, Asphyxia, and Ranie Mae squeeze into velvet lace and don some dark eyeliner before throwing down nearly three hours of intense screwing. Hot sex and cool goth-punk sounds by Kommunity FK set the stage for two hours and thirty eight minutes of humorous hardcore action in the patented Burning Angel tradition. Whores Of Darkness. With Draven and Bella on board, this 'dark and demonic film' is a trip to the promised land you'll never forget!