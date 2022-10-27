1983

The Wicked Lady

  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 1983

Studio

London-Cannon Films

Caroline is to be wed to Sir Ralph and invites her sister Barbara to be her bridesmaid. Barbara seduces Ralph, however, and she becomes the new Lady, but despite her new wealthy situation, she gets bored and turns to highway robbery for thrills. While on the road she meets a famous highwayman, and they continue as a team, but some people begin suspecting her identity, and she risks death if she continues her nefarious activities.

Cast

John GielgudHogarth
Denholm ElliottSir Ralph Skelton
Alan BatesJerry Jackson
Prunella ScalesLady Kingsclere
Oliver TobiasKit Locksby
Glynis BarberCaroline

View Full Cast >

Images