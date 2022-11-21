The Wicked Witch Project

Not Available

In October of 1994, a quartet of filmmakers disappeared into the woods just outside the Emerald City while shooting a documentary about the Wicked Witch Of the West. A year later, their footage was found. Aspiring filmmaker Dorothy Gale arrives in a strange new place after a cyclone hits her beloved Kansas. Enchanted with her new surroundings, she ventures into the nearby woods with her companions to make a documentary about The Wicked Witch of the West, a popular urban legend. She and her friends are never seen again, though their footage inexplicably turns up in a local video store one year later.