The lonely life of an artist, told through the music made under self-destructive circumstances. The Wide Open Project is an experimental visual album about the upcoming artist, Zinity. The film connects emotions, separated over three individually written songs which, when combined, represents escapism from depression. In the short film, a cruel world is seen from the perspective of an insecure artist. For a creative, creating is equal to addiction. How do you deal with having a part of yourself, that you are doomed to destroy?