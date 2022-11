Not Available

In this silent Finnish film by Valentin Vaala, master violist Antti Larto (Teuvo Tulio) rounds around Europe by performing and spending all his free time in restaurants. While he is visiting in Finland, he leaves with his friend Eero (Kaarlo Penttilä) for country and stays in the inn of Harakkala. Anton falls in love with country girl named Kirsi but soon one of his lady friends, Tanja, arrives from Paris...