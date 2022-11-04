The Wide World of Mystery: Night Train to Terror

Not Available

Three chilling tales of terror are presented to you by your hosts "God" and "Satan" as they travel the rails on a train to nowhere, discussing the fate of the featured characters in each story. The first story features a car accident victim who must assist the physicians treating him in getting body parts from beautiful women. The second story has a man who falls in love with a woman and is then forced to participate in some Russian roulette games. The final story centers on a man tracking down a Nazi war criminal who may be more than he appears to be.