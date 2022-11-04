Not Available

The Wide World of Mystery: Night Train to Terror

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Three chilling tales of terror are presented to you by your hosts "God" and "Satan" as they travel the rails on a train to nowhere, discussing the fate of the featured characters in each story. The first story features a car accident victim who must assist the physicians treating him in getting body parts from beautiful women. The second story has a man who falls in love with a woman and is then forced to participate in some Russian roulette games. The final story centers on a man tracking down a Nazi war criminal who may be more than he appears to be.

Cast

