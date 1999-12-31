The Widow of Saint-Pierre

In 1850, on the isolated French island of Saint-Pierre, a murder shocks the natives. Two fishermen are arrested. One of them, Louis Ollivier, dies in custody. The other, Neel Auguste, is sentenced to death by the guillotine. The island is so small that it has neither a guillotine nor an executioner. While those are sent for Auguste is placed under the supervision of army Captain.
|Emir Kusturica
|Joseph Auguste Néel
|Juliette Binoche
|Pauline, l'épouse du capitaine
|Michel Duchaussoy
|le gouverneur
|Philippe Magnan
|le président Venot
|Christian Charmetant
|le commissaire de la Marine
|Philippe du Janerand
|le chef douanier
