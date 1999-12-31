1999

The Widow of Saint-Pierre

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1999

Studio

Cinémaginaire

In 1850, on the isolated French island of Saint-Pierre, a murder shocks the natives. Two fishermen are arrested. One of them, Louis Ollivier, dies in custody. The other, Neel Auguste, is sentenced to death by the guillotine. The island is so small that it has neither a guillotine nor an executioner. While those are sent for Auguste is placed under the supervision of army Captain.

Cast

Emir KusturicaJoseph Auguste Néel
Juliette BinochePauline, l'épouse du capitaine
Michel Duchaussoyle gouverneur
Philippe Magnanle président Venot
Christian Charmetantle commissaire de la Marine
Philippe du Janerandle chef douanier

