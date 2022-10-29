The Wife He Met Online

Not Available

Bryant spends most of his time taking care of his daughter, and working as an exec at an ad agency. But when he comes across the online profile for a woman in Los Angeles, he becomes intrigued. She’s beautiful, fun, quirky, and successful. They strike up a long-distance relationship traveling back and forth for several months before Bryant decides that she is the perfect woman for him. He proposes, she moves across the country, and within two more months, the couple is married. But this union is a far cry from newlywed bliss.