The Wiggles are celebrating their 20th birthday and you get to join in with their biggest DVD release ever! The Wiggles: Big Birthday! includes: A collection of some of the best moments from the studio releases; live content from various tours; a 60 minute documentary on The Wiggles (featuring celebrities such as Simon Pegg); plus special features, including a music video with America's best-known weather man, Al Roker.