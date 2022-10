Not Available

Hair it is, everyone... Furry Tales fur your listening pleasure! Anthony, Emma, Lachy and Simon are eggcited with 21 wiggly songs about their animal friends. The Corroboree Frog will have you croaking with fun while the Bunny Hop is a hare-raising" experience! Jump and sing along with The Monkey Dance and then theres Say the Dance, Do the Dance which is the catchiest song youll ever hear! Sing along and dance along with Furry Tales, the best DVD since Noah built the ark!