The Wiggles: Getting Strong

Getting Strong! is the first release in the Wiggle and Learn! Series. The Wiggles professional experience as early childhood educators has taught them that children learn best through play. Getting Strong! includes all new songs that children can dance, sing and learn to. Learn a new dance with "Sporting Salsa", play a version of musical cushions with "When the Music Stops", smell, see, touch, taste and hear with "The Five Senses", explore language with "A Frog Went A Walking", examine comparative use of language with "The Biggest Smile of All", and compare letters and sounds of other languages with "Yiasou Everybody!"