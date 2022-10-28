The Wiggles: Go Santa Go

Not Available

Ring the bells, it's Christmas time! The happiest band in the land, The Wiggles, have joined with the happiest man in the land, Santa Claus (played by entertainment legend Bert Newton with dazzling Patti Newton as Mrs Claus), to deliver The Wiggles' best every Christmas songs and story. "Go Santa Go!" has The Wiggles helping Santa get the presents ready for Christmas Eve, but Lachy's invention turns Santa's elves from tiny helpers to football player-sized helpers (Jay Laga'aia and real football stars Lote Tuqiri and Joel Reddy)! With traditional Christmas carols and fun new songs, "Go Santa Go!" is the most fun you'll have since Santa first grew his beard!