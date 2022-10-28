The Wiggles: Here Comes The Big Red Car

Not Available

Let's all go for a ride in the Big Red Car! Join The Wiggles on the freeway of fun as Captain Feathersword shows us how to Nicky, Nacky Nocky Noo, Dorothy the Dinosaur invites us to her Dance Party, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus get their waist benders and toe tappers wiggling!Here Comes the Big Red Car includes 26 fully remastered tracks plus brand new songs "I Want To Wear The Jacket", "Sorry Again" and Our Boat is Rockin’ on the Sea". The Wiggles have become household names all over Australia and overseas and their music remains fresh, fun and exciting and hits the mark with children and parents everywhere.