The Wiggles: Hot Poppin' Popcorn

Step right up and join in the fun as Anthony becomes the ringmaster and leads the Wiggly Circus! Legendary singer Jamie Redfern performs Hot Poppin’ Popcorn, Captain Feathersword amazes as the somersault king, Wags the daredevil dog does a balancing act while Henry and Dorothy host their own dances. Be dazzled by the gastronomic superhero, Foodman, and delight in Murray’s Guitar Saved The World and How Are We Going To Wake Up Jeff?There’s juggling, ribbon twirling, trapeze acts, handstands, Wiggly clowns and of course the catchiest songs in the entire world. So roll up, roll up and enjoy some Hot Poppin’ Popcorn served fresh from your friends, The Wiggles!