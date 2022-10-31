The Wiggles: It's Always Christmas With You

Not Available

It’s always fun at Chistmas time! The Wiggles have travelled around the world singing and dancing with 14 new Christmas songs! We fly to New York where NSYNC singer Joey Fatone sings 'O Holy Night'. Then it's back to Australia as Dorothy the Dinosaur and John Paul Young duet on 'A Miracle in a Manger'. Next, we travel to the land of saints and scholars, Ireland, where we hear the exultant voices of Anúna sing with The Wiggles 'The Cherry Tree Carol', 'We Three Kings', 'Ding Dong Merrily on High and 'The Little Drummer Boy'. Jeff is so excited that he sings 'I Just Can't Sleep on Christmas Eve'! Anthony entertains us with his fantastic version of the family favourite 'The Twelve Days of Christmas'. From Australia's outback, The Wiggles sing 'It's a Long Way From the North Pole' and are joined by The Chooky Dancers. It's always a special time with The Wiggles, and with this glorious new release it will feel like Christmas every day. Yes 'It's Always Christmas with You’!