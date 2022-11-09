The Wiggles Magical Adventure - A Wiggly Movie

Not Available

The Wiggles are on a magic adventure! Their friend Dorothy is having a birthday--but she's not very happy. It appears that the Wiggles have forgotten her birthday! To make matters worse, magician Wally the Great has stolen Greg's magic wand. But when Dorothy takes off in hot pursuit of Wally, she teaches him some magical lessons along the way. Meanwhile, the Wiggles are planning a surprise birthday party for Dorothy. Watch what happens when Wally and Dorothy finally arrive at the Wiggle House! It's more than a birthday surprise--it's a celebration of friendship, wiggly music, and dancing from the Wiggles!