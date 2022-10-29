Not Available

The Wiggles- - Rock and Roll Preschool

What's the school where you sing and dance all day? The Wiggles' Rock & Roll Preschool! Anthony, Emma, Lachy and Simon have created over 20 songs that will top the charts of every home! You'll shake to "That's the Sound of Rock & Roll", rise and shine with "Wake Up!", swing along as you "Dance with Emma" and shake your hips with "Two Polite Elvises". This amazing collection of swinging songs is really all shook up!

Emma WatkinsEmma Wiggle
Simon PryceSimon Wiggle
Lachlan GillespieLachy Wiggle
Anthony FieldAnthony Wiggle
Lou Diamond PhillipsHimself

