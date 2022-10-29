The Wiggles- Taking Off!

Not Available

Taking Off! is the debut release of The Wiggles new line-up! It's all systems go as Anthony, Emma, Lachy and Simon release their first exciting sounds with 20 tracks of Wiggly fun! You've got a passport to fun as Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, The Wiggles music producer for 21 years, continues to produce the sounds that have engaged children around the world for decades. "It was so much fun working with Simon, Emma and Lachy," he enthuses. "And their enthusiasm is palpable." So what are you waiting for? The air traffic controllers of fun have given this album the seal of approval. The Wiggles are Taking Off! on an exciting musical adventure!