The Wiggles: Wiggle Around the Clock

Here we go again - another mixture of oldies, mostly from “Wake Up Jeff” with some new introductions and arrangements. The songs are the same, but the accompanying video has been updated, and some are now in cartoon format. On the positive side, at least The Wiggles showed up this time. Song list: 1. We Like to Say Hello 2. Henry’s Underwater Big Band 3. Having Fun at the Beach 4. Bing Bang Bong (That’s a Pirate Song) 5. Wake Up Jeff 6. Bucket of Dew/Paddy Condon From Cobar 7. Romp Bomp a Stomp 8. A Frog Went a Walking 9. Take a Trip Out on the Sea 10. Dorothy (Would You Like to Dance?) 11. We’re Playing a Trick on the Captain 12. Have a Happy Birthday Captain 13. I Can Do So Many Things 14. Guess What? 15. Wave to Wags 16. Havenu Shalom Alachem 17. Walking on the Moon 18. Piper’s Waltz