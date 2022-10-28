Not Available

The Wiggles: Wiggly Halloween

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Trick or Treat! It is time for a Wiggle Halloween! Anthony, Emma, Lachy and Simon will entertain your little ones with this Halloween special filled with new and favorite Halloween times! Sing along with A Friendly Little Spider, rattle your funny bones when you do the Skeleton Scat, and move and groove with new friend Mumbles the Monster! It is a real treat to join in on this Halloween celebration with the Wiggles, Dorothy, Wags, Henry and Captain Feathersword. Let's have a Wiggly Halloween!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images