The Wiggles: Wiggly Play Time

Play time is a lot more fun when you wiggle. Just ask Greg, Murray, Anthony and Jeff…otherwise known as The Wiggles®. Watch as this band from "down under" turns play time into a giggly, wiggly, musical celebration in this compilation of three episodes from the "Wiggles Television" series in Australia. Dorothy The Dinosaur will be there. So will Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Captain Feathersword. So get ready to put your hands together and sing alone while The Wiggles keep you moving and grooving all day long. You’ll learn about the importance of family and friends as you make some new friends of your own! Play time has always been a time for giggles, and now it’s the perfect time for The Wiggles.