The Wiggles -- Australia's musical sensation for the preschool set -- return with a tribute to the joys of food. Youngsters will groove to the lively tunes as vocalist Greg Page, guitarist Murray Cook, keyboardist Jeff Fatt and guitarist Anthony Field play through 14 songs. Tracks include "Hot Potato," "Numbers Rhumba," "The Monkey Dance," "Pufferbillies," "Crunchy Munchy Honey Cakes" and "Fruit Salad."