The Wild And The Naked

Paulette, a nude model from France, has recently settled in the United States with her husband, a photographer. After dropping her husband off at his studio, she goes to work posing for a nudie photographer. During a break from the photo session she falls asleep and dreams that she visits a night club, goes hitch-hiking, and is chased through the woods and along a riverbank by a crazed would-be rapist who ties her up. She is rescued by a handsome man and is later chased by an ape. The handsome man is temporarily abducted by four naked native women who drag him into the river and dance to rock 'n' roll music.