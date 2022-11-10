1969

The Wild Bunch

  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 1969

Studio

Warner Brothers-Seven Arts

Aging outlaw Pike Bishop (William Holden) prepares to retire after one final robbery. Joined by his gang, which includes Dutch Engstrom (Ernest Borgnine) and brothers Lyle (Warren Oates) and Tector Gorch (Ben Johnson), Bishop discovers the heist is a setup orchestrated in part by his old partner, Deke Thornton (Robert Ryan). As the remaining gang takes refuge in Mexican territory, Thornton trails them, resulting in fierce gunfights with plenty of casualties

Cast

Ernest BorgnineDutch Engstrom
Robert RyanDeke Thornton
Edmond O'BrienFreddie Sykes
Warren OatesLyle Gorch
Jaime SánchezAngel
Ben JohnsonTector Gorch

View Full Cast >

Images