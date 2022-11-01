The Wild Chase

1965

Ever wonder who was the fastest Road Runner or Speedy Gonzales? This cartoon aimed to answer that all-important question between two of Warner Brothers' speediest characters. Of course, the race (set in an American desert) wouldn't be interesting without Wile E. Coyote or Sylvester trying to nab the bird and mouse. Both the hard-luck coyote and the puddy tat use a variety of tactics to grap their respective dinners, all which (of course) fail. In the end, Wile E. and Sylvester use a supersonic jet to pass their prey at the finish line (and "win" the race), but their vehicle quickly careens over the cliff. The poor puddy tat fall down over the cliff, just like Wile E. has so many times.