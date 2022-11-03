Not Available

The Wild Duck

  • Drama

The play opens in the study at Hakon Werle's house during a dinner party for the return of Werle's son, Gregers, from the Hoidal mines. Gregers has not come home for fifteen years. Old Ekdal appears before two servants, begging to be let into the office. Ekdal was an army officer and partner to Werle until a forestry scandal sent him to prison over some scandal. He now works as one of Werle's copyists.

Henki KolstadHjalmar Ekdal
Wenche FossGina Ekdal
Lars NordrumGregers Werle
Ola IseneGamle Ekdal
Hans StormoenDoktor Relling
Erik LassenKandidat Molvig

