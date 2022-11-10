1978

The Wild Geese

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1978

Studio

Richmond Productions

A British multinational company seeks to overthrow a vicious dictator in central Africa. It hires a band of (largely aged) mercenaries in London and sends them in to save the virtuous but imprisoned opposition leader who is also critically ill and due for execution. Just when the team has performed a perfect rescue, the multinational does a deal with the vicious dictator leaving the mercenary band to escape under their own steam and exact revenge.

Cast

Roger MooreLt. Shawn Fynn
Richard HarrisCapt. Rafer Janders
Hardy KrügerLt. Pieter Coetze
Stewart GrangerSir Edward Matherson
John KaniSgt. Jesse Blake
Jack WatsonRSM Sandy Young

View Full Cast >

Images