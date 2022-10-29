Not Available

The Wild Heart

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Vanguard Films

A re-editing of Gone to Earth (1950) after a disagreement and court case between director Michael Powell and producer David O. Selznick. Selznick's changes are mainly:- (1) Adding a prologue. (2) Adding scenes explaining things, often by putting labels or inscriptions on them. (3) Adding more close-ups of Jennifer Jones. He also deleted a few scenes that he felt weren't dramatic enough. Sadly some of these were major plot points so the story doesn't make as much sense as the original.

Cast

Jennifer JonesHazel Woodus
David FarrarJack Reddin
Cyril CusackEdward Marston
Hugh GriffithAndrew Vessons

