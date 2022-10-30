Not Available

The Wild Hearts is a road movie about a young man's search for identity, recognition and love. The film's title refers to a Danish moped club called The Wild Hearts - a group of youths in their early twenties who want to find personal freedom through fellowship. The boys' fellowship and individual dreams for the future are put to the test as they embark on their mopeds in Denmark on a journey through Europe to Pomerania in Poland. Maybe they will never return. The Wild Hearts is more than a club; it's a state of mind that leads you through back roads into the depths of your soul. Freedom has its price!