Not Available

The Wild Men of Kurdistan

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Central Cinema Company Film (CCC)

After dealing with the Shut in the Balkans, Kara Ben-Nemsi ('Karl the German') receives a firman (precious passport) from the padishah (Ottoman sultan) before he continues his travels through Kurdistan. Achmed El Corda, the son of Halef's Hadedhin Beduin tribe's sheik Mohammed Emin, has been captured by the machredsh (Turkish governor) of Mossul for resisting water seizure by his Turkish troops. Kara takes charge of the rescue.

Cast

Ralf WolterHadschi Halef Omar
Marie VersiniIngdscha
Dieter BorscheSir David Lindsay
Chris HowlandArchibald
Đorđe NenadovićMachredsch of Mosul
Gustavo RojoAhmed El Corda

View Full Cast >

Images