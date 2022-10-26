The Wild Soccer Bunch

Not Available

The school year is over and for a diverse group of children between six and ten years with no worries, football is king! These kids are convinced they are the local gold team and there is nothing they like more than just improve their game. "If you want to be cool, you should be wild." But this holiday more bad luck will accompany the due. The relentless rain turns their field in a quagmire. They must be with their parents who do not like their passion for the game. And when finally the sun comes, a gang of older boys, bigger and stupid, have just taken the field. Although not given any choice, the boys challenge them to play a game to solve the problem. All you have to do now is win ... First installment of the series German "The Beast Football Club".