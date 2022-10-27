The Wild Soccer Bunch 3

Not Available

His 24 goals last defeat was too much. The Beast's team has been dissolved and now the kids have fun with other adventures. But when they thought they had forgotten the soccer, something makes them wake up, they learn that there is a new team that is sweeping the league. A team of presumptuous players who swagger to beat all the teams and also, is composed only of ... girls! They call themselves vampires. Our kids can not let another team to occupy what was their place for so long. It is time to demonstrate that the wild beasts are the best, that they have matured and are the wildest team. But perhaps this time the opponent is harder than they think and confrontation will not stay only in the field ...