The Wild Soccer Bunch 4

After his victory over the team "The horrific Beasts," "The Beast Football Club" are in top form and mature in every game. But they need one more win to get the "Pott", the highest award of football freestyle. And to do have to beat the "Wolves of Ragnarok". But the Wolves are not a normal opponents. They have a dark secret ... in the rear lies a power greater than all of them together: this is a smart young woman named Horizon (Light Silver). Marlon falls in love with Marion. And she has one goal: to separate Marlon and Leon. Now, an internal fight threatens to destroy the Beasts Football Club.