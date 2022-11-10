The Wild Soccer Bunch 5

Not Available

The 5th adventure of The Beast takes our teenage heroes to the Kingdom of Shadows, where his most dangerous opponent waits: vampires! Leon and Vanessa finally have fallen in love and swear eternal loyalty. But a day later, Leo disappears. Will has left or been kidnapped? To find him, The Beast travel to the horizon and beyond, the Kingdom of Shadows. During the day, it's all rocks and dust, but at night, vampires lurk! They have attracted Leon here and now anxiously wait for their friends. Vanessa almost succumbed to the charm of its leader, Dartkside, and must learn the secret of vampires to discover how to overcome them and win back his love.