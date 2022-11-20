The Wild Stallion

Not Available

Francesco, the star of this movie, is an employee that, tired of the everyday life monotony, on the advise of a friend, decides to change his life taking advantage of his amatory talents. He attends enviroments of the high society where he becomes friends of important people. He pursues assiduously the women to whom he givse himself with all his charm and sexual streght obtaining their complicity to reach his target. It doesn't take too long before he becomes rich and famous. The end will be a surprise.