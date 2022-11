Not Available

"Suecia Antiqua et Hodierna ("ancient and modern Sweden") is a collection of engravings collected by Erik Dahlbergh during the middle of the 17th century" (from Wikipedia). In Dahlbergs images the buildings, cities, parks, castles and churches are in complete focus. The wild nature serves only as backgrounds or to frame the images. In Tassemarken I have cut out only the nature from about 60 - 70 images and put them together into a slow journey through the wilderness.