The Wildhearts - The Best Of The Wildhearts Video Collection

Fired by a raging individuality and defiant sense of purpose, they are a band who will not comply, musically or personally, to any constraints; a history littered with smashed offices, banned videos and 1995's threat to split. The band's videos are equally as turbulent, inspiring and outrages. The sound of British rock had finally woken up with the help of Ginger, one of Britain's most daring and brilliant songwriters. The band's flare for the unusual and diverse would also be reflected in their videos. The Wildhearts, sometimes difficult, sometimes infuriating, but always exciting! Amen!