Not Available

"The Will", written and directed by Alexander Chapan, is a thriller that combines the classic elements of the genre with an innovative point of view. The story begins with the death of billionaire Harry Stockwell and follows the members of the family in their pursuit of the inheritance. Ricky, one of Harry's sons, is an openly gay male. His partner Robert is a handsome young man who carries with him a dark secret from his past. Emmy Stockwell, Harry and Andrea Stockwell's daughter, immediately bonds with Robert when he confides in her. The relationship between Robert and Emmy drives the story, along with Andrea Stockwell, the family's matriarch, who attempts to oversee and control the estate and everyone attached to it. The various story lines of the plot, full of suspense, betrayal, love, sex and dark humor, are certain to resonate with all audiences.