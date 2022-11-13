the willing voyeur...

Not Available

A photograph. Two blondes with a past on a train from Washington DC. Their destination is an abandoned train station, with body bags and kids running for their lives. At the station dead bodies are pulled from the basement and piled in the foyer for disposal. Mr. One, the consummate loner, waits. He feels bad about past deeds. He will even the score his way... At the station everyone is obsessed with a photograph titled "Gun Control" that defines the collective consciousness of the times. If everything is a clue, what's the mystery? When the two blondes arrive at the station questions will be asked. They may even get some answers. Certainly things will change.